Alvi advocates multipolar world

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need of a multipolar world, based upon ‘an emancipation of people’ and allowing people to progress and to continue with trade.

In an interview with the Chinese media, the president said that the world was in flux and many areas were still troubled by conflicts that had deterred the growth of emerging economies.

The president felicitated that the peace and cooperation demonstrated by the iron-clad bilateral relations between Pakistan and China had provided a stabilizing force in the changing world.

“The two countries always support each other’s efforts to safeguard their respective core interests, and their deepening bond serves as a good example for the world,” Xinhua quoted the president on Saturday as saying.

The president said that both Pakistan and China loved peace and also highlighted the initiatives put forward by China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), that focused on people’s development.