AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US special envoy on North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2024 02:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: The US special envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, will travel to Tokyo and Seoul from Monday, the State Department said.

On the visit through Feb. 22, Turner will meet with government officials, activists and North Korean defectors, the department said in a news release on its website on Friday.

“Special Envoy Turner’s trip will underscore the US commitment to promoting human rights in North Korea, increasing access to uncensored information within the closed country, and empowering survivor voices advocating for concrete change,” the release said.

North Korea’s Kim vows to ‘put an end’ to South if force used

Turner assumed the post in July last year, after it had been vacant since 2017, with the United States focusing more on bringing North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme during the period the posting was unfilled.

President Joe Biden, however, had vowed on taking office that human rights would be at the centre of his foreign policy.

Pyongyang denounced Turner - a Korean speaker and former director of the State Department’s Office of East Asia and the Pacific in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor – as “wicked” and “mudslinging” after she was appointed.

North Korea Tokyo Seoul

Comments

200 characters

US special envoy on North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul

National Democratic Movement chairman injured in firing in North Waziristan

Govt approves BridgeStart to facilitate Pakistani startups incubation

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Free, unhindered participation by Pakistanis to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy: COAS

Israel deploys new military AI in Gaza war

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Russian drone attack kills seven in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

Read more stories