Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has decided to approve open bidding for hiring of the services of a category-A firm issued by the State Bank for the audit of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Friday has taken the decision for the hiring of a category-A firm for the audit of NADRA on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was informed, to make the audit of NADRA more effective, transparent and of international standard, it was essential to provide equal opportunities to all the firms registered in category A in the SBP. This decision has modified the decision taken by the federal cabinet in 2019, according to which only four large and reputed audit firms could be hired for the audit of NADRA.

The caretaker federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Air Commodore Muhammad Atif Hashim as a Member Technical, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defense Production. This decision will be implemented from July 19, 2023.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the meeting of the federal cabinet has approved the designation of the Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project as the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT). Pakistan’s plan is included in the national development budget and work on it is already underway.

The policy of allotment of plots to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees was presented to the federal cabinet in light of the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to the decision of the IHC, the CDA had to determine the difference in the income of the CDA by giving employees at concessional rates.

The caretaker premier directed that, instead of using valuable agricultural land in the allotment of plots, attention should be given to the construction of vertical buildings so that more people can be provided with houses and a policy should be formulated in this regard as soon as possible.

The federal cabinet deferred a decision on the proposed allotment policy.

The federal cabinet approved the amendment of Section 5(2) of the Adaptation Act on the recommendation of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under this amendment, in this section, instead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, the words Azad Jammu and Kashmir State shall be used to refer to the license fee and renewal fee of mobile phone network spectrum by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to Azad Jammu and Kashmir State. And can be transferred to Kashmir.

The federal cabinet postponed the approval of the decisions made in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization Commission on 7 February 2024.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation held on 31 January and 7 February 2024.

