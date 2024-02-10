NA, Punjab PA seats: Maryam says PML-N doing well

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has emerged as the single largest party in the centre as well as Punjab, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, claimed while breaking the silence on the results of Elections 2024.

In a post, Maryam said, “As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, the PML-N, Alhamdulillah, emerged as the single largest party in the centre and Punjab. Some results are awaited. Mian Nawaz Sharif (MNS) will head to the PML-N HQ for the victory speech as soon as the final results are received. Insha’Allah. Stay tuned.”

On the other hand, former federal finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar disclosed that independent candidates have reached out to the PML-N.

Talking informally to the media, Dar emphasised that the PML-N stands as the predominant party in the National Assembly seats from Punjab. “The PML-N’s leading in the election results,” he said. He affirmed the PML-N’s lead in the election results, emphasising their continuous advantage as the results unfolded.

Regarding delays in result announcements, the PML-N leader acknowledged the shutdown of mobile phone networks the previous day, refraining from complaints.

Dar highlighted the influx of individuals seeking to align with the PML-N, noting that independent candidates must join a party within 72 hours, as per constitutional requirements. He expressed the hope that independent candidates would affiliate with the PML-N within the stipulated time frame.

Dar commended the strategic approach of Bilawal Bhutto’s father Asif Zardari in wooing an independent candidate. He emphasised that based on data compiled by the PML-N’s election cell, the party emerged as the single largest in the National Assembly and secured a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly.

Moreover, the members of the Sharif family who contested the General Elections 2024 emerged victorious.

As per details, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was declared winner in the National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore). As per unofficial results, Nawaz bagged 171,024 votes against former PTI minister and independent candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid who scored 115,043.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has won elections for National and Punjab Assemblies. In NA-123 Lahore-VII, he scored 63,953 votes, according to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP. His close rival was independent candidate Afzal Azeem who bagged 48,486 votes. Moreover, Shehbaz also won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-158 Lahore-XIV by securing 38,642 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent Yousaf Ali who bagged 23,847 votes.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-159 Lahore-XV by securing 23,598 votes, according to the unofficial results. The runner-up was independent candidate Mehar Sharafat Ali who bagged 21,491 votes.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza has won in NA-118 Lahore-II bagging 105,960 votes after a tough competition, according to the unofficial results. His rival candidate Alia Hamza got 100,803 votes.