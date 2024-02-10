JKLF urges India to hand over mortal remains of Shaheed Maqbool Butt for burial

MIRPUR: The United States-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF Yaseen Malik Group), Raja Muzaffar has urged India to immediately handover the mortal remains of eminently hanged Kashmiri freedom fighter leader Shaheed Maqbool Butt to his family for proper burial in Mazar-e-Shuhada in occupied Srinagar.

Shaheed Kashmiri Muhammad Maqbool Butt was put to the gallows in New Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 11, 1984, for his unprecedented contribution to the Kashmir liberation movement for freedom of the motherland from Indian unlawful forced occupation and was buried in the notorious jail premises.

In a telephonic interview with APP on Friday, on the eve of the scheduled 40th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Maqbool Butt on February 11, JKLF Central acting Chairman Raja Muzaffar paid rich tribute to both of the martyred Kashmiri leaders for embracing martyrdom for the noble cause of liberating the motherland from Indian clutches.

“Shaheed Maqbool Butt was the principal and profound leader of the freedom movement, and his lifetime unprecedented contribution towards the freedom struggle was remarkable and unforgettable,” he further said.

Muzaffar continued that besides his organization, the US-based Kashmiri diaspora community would commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the martyred eminent leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle, Maqbool Butt Shahed, on February 11 with due solemnity and reverence with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir till it reaches its logical end.

Raja Muzaffar also reiterated his demand for the unveiling of the whereabouts of the missing Kashmiris who disappeared in the custody of Indian occupational forces in IIOJK.

He invited the world’s attention to the plight of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who have suffered for the last 76 years as they are living under siege in the presence of more than one million Indian occupational forces.

Raja Muzaffar reminded us that thousands of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK were missing, and their relatives believed they were killed in the custody of the Indian occupying security forces, as a large number of unnamed graves have been discovered during the past years, he underlined.