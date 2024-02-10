WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 9, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Feb-24 7-Feb-24 6-Feb-24 5-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10489 0.104839 0.104995 0.104877 Euro 0.812002 0.81251 0.81129 0.811188 Japanese yen 0.005099 0.0051 0.005081 0.005075 U.K. pound 0.951449 0.952415 0.948204 0.949103 U.S. dollar 0.754789 0.754 0.75518 0.754874 Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005609 0.005606 0.005605 Australian dollar 0.492349 0.492287 0.492 0.491272 Botswana pula 0.055175 0.055193 0.055053 0.055181 Brazilian real 0.15157 0.15201 0.152006 0.150833 Brunei dollar 0.561683 0.561304 0.560847 0.561495 Canadian dollar 0.560473 0.559804 0.559144 0.55805 Chilean peso 0.000796 0.000794 0.00079 0.0008 Czech koruna 0.032541 0.032527 0.03254 0.032441 Danish krone 0.108904 0.108936 0.108745 0.108797 Indian rupee 0.009096 0.009087 0.009092 0.009092 Israeli New Shekel 0.205833 0.206689 0.207182 0.205408 Korean won 0.00057 0.000567 0.000566 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44964 2.45268 2.45288 Malaysian ringgit 0.158419 0.158187 0.158585 0.15872 Mauritian rupee 0.01652 0.016511 0.016506 0.016616 Mexican peso 0.044134 0.044249 0.044329 New Zealand dollar 0.461478 0.459752 0.45685 Norwegian krone 0.071154 0.071423 0.070806 0.070753 Omani rial 1.96099 1.96406 1.96326 Peruvian sol 0.195084 0.195998 0.196428 Philippine peso 0.01347 0.013402 0.013429 0.013494 Polish zloty 0.18733 0.186809 0.186538 0.187574 Qatari riyal 0.207143 0.207467 0.207383 Russian ruble 0.008271 0.008272 0.008328 0.008273 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201277 0.201067 0.201381 0.2013 Singapore dollar 0.561683 0.561304 0.560847 0.561495 South African rand 0.03979 0.039998 0.03986 0.039822 Swedish krona 0.072047 0.072079 0.071275 0.07132 Swiss franc 0.863257 0.864431 0.866082 0.86817 Thai baht 0.021113 0.021229 0.021144 0.021144 Trinidadian dollar 0.111877 0.111446 0.111869 0.111992 U.A.E. dirham 0.205525 0.20531 0.205631 0.205548 Uruguayan peso 0.019297 0.01933 0.019283 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

