WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 9, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Feb-24 7-Feb-24 6-Feb-24 5-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10489 0.104839 0.104995 0.104877
Euro 0.812002 0.81251 0.81129 0.811188
Japanese yen 0.005099 0.0051 0.005081 0.005075
U.K. pound 0.951449 0.952415 0.948204 0.949103
U.S. dollar 0.754789 0.754 0.75518 0.754874
Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005609 0.005606 0.005605
Australian dollar 0.492349 0.492287 0.492 0.491272
Botswana pula 0.055175 0.055193 0.055053 0.055181
Brazilian real 0.15157 0.15201 0.152006 0.150833
Brunei dollar 0.561683 0.561304 0.560847 0.561495
Canadian dollar 0.560473 0.559804 0.559144 0.55805
Chilean peso 0.000796 0.000794 0.00079 0.0008
Czech koruna 0.032541 0.032527 0.03254 0.032441
Danish krone 0.108904 0.108936 0.108745 0.108797
Indian rupee 0.009096 0.009087 0.009092 0.009092
Israeli New Shekel 0.205833 0.206689 0.207182 0.205408
Korean won 0.00057 0.000567 0.000566 0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44964 2.45268 2.45288
Malaysian ringgit 0.158419 0.158187 0.158585 0.15872
Mauritian rupee 0.01652 0.016511 0.016506 0.016616
Mexican peso 0.044134 0.044249 0.044329
New Zealand dollar 0.461478 0.459752 0.45685
Norwegian krone 0.071154 0.071423 0.070806 0.070753
Omani rial 1.96099 1.96406 1.96326
Peruvian sol 0.195084 0.195998 0.196428
Philippine peso 0.01347 0.013402 0.013429 0.013494
Polish zloty 0.18733 0.186809 0.186538 0.187574
Qatari riyal 0.207143 0.207467 0.207383
Russian ruble 0.008271 0.008272 0.008328 0.008273
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201277 0.201067 0.201381 0.2013
Singapore dollar 0.561683 0.561304 0.560847 0.561495
South African rand 0.03979 0.039998 0.03986 0.039822
Swedish krona 0.072047 0.072079 0.071275 0.07132
Swiss franc 0.863257 0.864431 0.866082 0.86817
Thai baht 0.021113 0.021229 0.021144 0.021144
Trinidadian dollar 0.111877 0.111446 0.111869 0.111992
U.A.E. dirham 0.205525 0.20531 0.205631 0.205548
Uruguayan peso 0.019297 0.01933 0.019283
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
