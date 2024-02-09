AIRLINK 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
Cellular services suspension was imperative for smooth conduct of election: Caretaker interior minister

BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2024 Updated February 9, 2024 04:01pm

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz said on Friday that suspension of cellular services was needed for smooth conduct of elections across the country.

“The decision to shut down mobile phone services on the election days was not an easy option,” Ejaz said while addressing the media in Islamabad along with Information Minister Murtaza Solangi.

“However, it was needed to save thousands of lives of valuable voters and security personnel deployed for their security,” Ejaz said, adding that if he had to do it again, he would block mobile services 10 times over.

The minister said the country was facing a spike in terrorism and there were credible reports of attacks on law enforcement agencies and civilians by terrorist entities like TTP, and foreign-sponsored militant organisations in Balochistan to shake the confidence of the people and discourage them from exercising their democratic right.

He congratulated all the security personnel for their role in facilitating a peaceful voting environment, saying the conduct of free and fair election in the most far-flung areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, interior Sindh and Punjab, would not have been possible without their support.

He said all major political entities are generally satisfied with the election results indicating that elections were free and fair.

Ejaz requested citizens and political leaders to allow election staff to carry out their duties unhindered and not cause further delay by blocking roads leading from polling stations to Returning Officers’ offices.

