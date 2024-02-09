AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
At least 12 dead, 39 injured in 51 terrorist attacks

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: At least 51 cowardly terrorist attacks aimed at disrupting the electoral process took place, mostly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, in which, 12 people (including 10 security forces and law enforcement agencies personnel) embraced Shahadat and 39 others have been injured.

However, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan.

The armed forces in a statement extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of the general elections.

Islamic State group claims bombing in Pakistan’s Pishin district

According to a statement shared by the ISPR, the armed forces alongside other law enforcement agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during the conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan. With the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured, the statement added.

51 cowardly terrorist attacks took place mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process.

Through proactive intelligence manoeuvres and swift action, many potential threats were neutralised, underscoring the unwavering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citizens. During various operations, five terrorists were also killed.

Gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process. It is our fervent hope that our sacrifices will not be in vain and this election will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democracy in Pakistan and that it will pave the way for the realisation of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan, the ISPR said.

It further stated that the armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state.

