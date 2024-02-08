AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-08

PID makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of polling, results

APP Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: Press Information Department (PID) has made elaborate arrangements for coverage of the polling and the elections results on February 08, 2024.

For coverage of polling stations 37 media teams of local and foreign correspondents will be conducted at various polling stations in the urban and rural areas by PID headquarters and its regional offices, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

In addition, PID has set up election media centres in Islamabad and its regional offices at the provisional capitals. The centre at Islamabad has been equipped with the latest means of communication to enable journalists to file their reports through the fastest available means.

The Election Media Centre will make available to the journalists all the necessary facilitation under one roof, where journalists will be able to instantly receive election results as announced by the Election Commission and transmit the same to their respective media outlets.

All the regional offices will also setup media Election Media Centre at their respective stations.

PID Press Information Department polling stations General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 February 08

Comments

200 characters

PID makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of polling, results

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories