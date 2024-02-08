AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:07am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 7, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         6-Feb-24       5-Feb-24       2-Feb-24       1-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104995       0.104877       0.104497       0.104754
Euro                              0.81129       0.811188        0.81654       0.813754
Japanese yen                     0.005081       0.005075       0.005125       0.005128
U.K. pound                       0.948204       0.949103       0.957256       0.951762
U.S. dollar                       0.75518       0.754874       0.750289         0.7525
Algerian dinar                   0.005606       0.005605       0.005586       0.005583
Australian dollar                   0.492       0.491272       0.494966       0.493113
Botswana pula                    0.055053       0.055181       0.055446       0.055309
Brazilian real                   0.152006       0.150833       0.151681       0.152501
Brunei dollar                    0.560847       0.561495       0.561678       0.561777
Canadian dollar                  0.559144        0.55805        0.55767         0.5614
Chilean peso                      0.00079         0.0008       0.000802       0.000807
Czech koruna                      0.03254       0.032441       0.032831        0.03269
Danish krone                     0.108745       0.108797       0.109544       0.109167
Indian rupee                     0.009092       0.009092       0.009057       0.009071
Israeli New Shekel               0.207182       0.205408       0.205897       0.205995
Korean won                       0.000566        0.00057       0.000563       0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45268        2.45288                       2.44676
Malaysian ringgit                0.158585        0.15872        0.15864
Mauritian rupee                  0.016506       0.016616       0.016552
Mexican peso                     0.044329                      0.043762        0.04392
New Zealand dollar                0.45685        0.46109       0.460681
Norwegian krone                  0.070806       0.070753       0.071708       0.071592
Omani rial                        1.96406        1.96326                       1.95709
Peruvian sol                     0.195998       0.196428       0.196359       0.197922
Philippine peso                  0.013429       0.013494       0.013354       0.013342
Polish zloty                     0.186538       0.187574       0.189271       0.187904
Qatari riyal                     0.207383
Russian ruble                    0.008328       0.008273       0.008276        0.00834
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201381         0.2013                      0.200667
Singapore dollar                 0.560847       0.561495       0.561678       0.561777
South African rand                0.03986       0.039822       0.040265       0.040205
Swedish krona                    0.071275        0.07132       0.072465       0.071788
Swiss franc                      0.866082        0.86817       0.876659       0.872464
Thai baht                        0.021144       0.021144       0.021244       0.021189
Trinidadian dollar               0.111869       0.111992       0.111146       0.111625
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205631       0.205548                      0.204901
Uruguayan peso                    0.01933       0.019283       0.019212       0.019258
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

