WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 7, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Feb-24 5-Feb-24 2-Feb-24 1-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104995 0.104877 0.104497 0.104754 Euro 0.81129 0.811188 0.81654 0.813754 Japanese yen 0.005081 0.005075 0.005125 0.005128 U.K. pound 0.948204 0.949103 0.957256 0.951762 U.S. dollar 0.75518 0.754874 0.750289 0.7525 Algerian dinar 0.005606 0.005605 0.005586 0.005583 Australian dollar 0.492 0.491272 0.494966 0.493113 Botswana pula 0.055053 0.055181 0.055446 0.055309 Brazilian real 0.152006 0.150833 0.151681 0.152501 Brunei dollar 0.560847 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777 Canadian dollar 0.559144 0.55805 0.55767 0.5614 Chilean peso 0.00079 0.0008 0.000802 0.000807 Czech koruna 0.03254 0.032441 0.032831 0.03269 Danish krone 0.108745 0.108797 0.109544 0.109167 Indian rupee 0.009092 0.009092 0.009057 0.009071 Israeli New Shekel 0.207182 0.205408 0.205897 0.205995 Korean won 0.000566 0.00057 0.000563 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45268 2.45288 2.44676 Malaysian ringgit 0.158585 0.15872 0.15864 Mauritian rupee 0.016506 0.016616 0.016552 Mexican peso 0.044329 0.043762 0.04392 New Zealand dollar 0.45685 0.46109 0.460681 Norwegian krone 0.070806 0.070753 0.071708 0.071592 Omani rial 1.96406 1.96326 1.95709 Peruvian sol 0.195998 0.196428 0.196359 0.197922 Philippine peso 0.013429 0.013494 0.013354 0.013342 Polish zloty 0.186538 0.187574 0.189271 0.187904 Qatari riyal 0.207383 Russian ruble 0.008328 0.008273 0.008276 0.00834 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201381 0.2013 0.200667 Singapore dollar 0.560847 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777 South African rand 0.03986 0.039822 0.040265 0.040205 Swedish krona 0.071275 0.07132 0.072465 0.071788 Swiss franc 0.866082 0.86817 0.876659 0.872464 Thai baht 0.021144 0.021144 0.021244 0.021189 Trinidadian dollar 0.111869 0.111992 0.111146 0.111625 U.A.E. dirham 0.205631 0.205548 0.204901 Uruguayan peso 0.01933 0.019283 0.019212 0.019258 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024