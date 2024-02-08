WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 7, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Feb-24 5-Feb-24 2-Feb-24 1-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104995 0.104877 0.104497 0.104754
Euro 0.81129 0.811188 0.81654 0.813754
Japanese yen 0.005081 0.005075 0.005125 0.005128
U.K. pound 0.948204 0.949103 0.957256 0.951762
U.S. dollar 0.75518 0.754874 0.750289 0.7525
Algerian dinar 0.005606 0.005605 0.005586 0.005583
Australian dollar 0.492 0.491272 0.494966 0.493113
Botswana pula 0.055053 0.055181 0.055446 0.055309
Brazilian real 0.152006 0.150833 0.151681 0.152501
Brunei dollar 0.560847 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777
Canadian dollar 0.559144 0.55805 0.55767 0.5614
Chilean peso 0.00079 0.0008 0.000802 0.000807
Czech koruna 0.03254 0.032441 0.032831 0.03269
Danish krone 0.108745 0.108797 0.109544 0.109167
Indian rupee 0.009092 0.009092 0.009057 0.009071
Israeli New Shekel 0.207182 0.205408 0.205897 0.205995
Korean won 0.000566 0.00057 0.000563 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45268 2.45288 2.44676
Malaysian ringgit 0.158585 0.15872 0.15864
Mauritian rupee 0.016506 0.016616 0.016552
Mexican peso 0.044329 0.043762 0.04392
New Zealand dollar 0.45685 0.46109 0.460681
Norwegian krone 0.070806 0.070753 0.071708 0.071592
Omani rial 1.96406 1.96326 1.95709
Peruvian sol 0.195998 0.196428 0.196359 0.197922
Philippine peso 0.013429 0.013494 0.013354 0.013342
Polish zloty 0.186538 0.187574 0.189271 0.187904
Qatari riyal 0.207383
Russian ruble 0.008328 0.008273 0.008276 0.00834
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201381 0.2013 0.200667
Singapore dollar 0.560847 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777
South African rand 0.03986 0.039822 0.040265 0.040205
Swedish krona 0.071275 0.07132 0.072465 0.071788
Swiss franc 0.866082 0.86817 0.876659 0.872464
Thai baht 0.021144 0.021144 0.021244 0.021189
Trinidadian dollar 0.111869 0.111992 0.111146 0.111625
U.A.E. dirham 0.205631 0.205548 0.204901
Uruguayan peso 0.01933 0.019283 0.019212 0.019258
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
