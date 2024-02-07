AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia admits ‘problems’ with China payments

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:24pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday acknowledged that Russian companies were having problems with Chinese banks after local media reported a major Chinese lender had blocked payment settlements with Russian firms.

Beijing has become Moscow’s crucial economic partner since the West hit Russia with an unprecedented package of sanctions for its military offensive in Ukraine.

Led by a surge in vital energy and gas exports, Russian firms have massively boosted trade with their Chinese counterparts and the yuan has become a major currency for settling deals.

US sanctions China, Turkiye firms to curb Russia war efforts

Responding to a report in the Russian Vedomosti business daily, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government was “working” on addressing the problem with the Chinese government.

Citing Russian companies, Vedomosti reported Wednesday that the Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank – one of the main banks for Russian exporters – had informed clients that it had suspended all transactions with Russia.

The paper said other banks were tightening compliance checks, which had hampered currency transfers in and out of the country for Russian businesses.

The issue is reported to be related to fears in China that its lenders could be targeted by Western sanctions if they are too accommodative to dealing with sanctioned Russian businesses.

The suspension was also put down to a general slowdown in economic activity around the Chinese New Year.

“We have a close dialogue with our Chinese friends and, of course, we will solve all the problems that arise,” Peskov told reporters in a briefing call Wednesday.

Trade between Russia and China has surged in the last two years, hitting $240.1 billion in 2023 – a 26% annual increase – according to Chinese customs data.

The yuan is also used to settle more than a third of all Russian exports, up from 0.4 percent two years ago, according to Russian Central Bank chief Elvria Nabiullina.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in December that China accounted for 45-50 percent of all Russia’s oil exports.

Europe, which has suspended the vast majority of Russian energy purchases, used to be Moscow’s main oil and gas client.

China Russia China's yuan Chinese banks

Comments

200 characters

Russia admits ‘problems’ with China payments

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Read more stories