AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 23,330 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 63,955 Increased By 156 (0.24%)
KSE30 21,663 Increased By 63.1 (0.29%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 6, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Amnesty International calls for ‘uninterrupted internet access’ in Pakistan on election day

Read here for details.

  • Election day: banks to remain closed on February 8

Read here for details.

  • Record profit: MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs65.3bn in 2023, up over 89% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Read here for details.

  • Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Read here for details.

  • Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Read here for details.

  • 648,000 security personnel deployed

Read here for details.

