ATCs adjourn IK’s bail pleas

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism courts on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in seven cases of May 9 riots till February 09.

The courts adjourned the hearings till next hearing as arrangements in Adiala Jail were not made to mark the attendance of Imran Khan. The courts also extended the pre-arrest bail of former premier till the next hearing. The ATC-I judge heard the bail petitions in three cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station.

The ATC-III Judge took up the bail petitions in four cases including attacks on PML-N offices in Model Town, torching a container at Kalma Chowk, and violence outside Zaman Park.

The counsel of Imran Khan stated that he would advance his arguments once the attendance of the petitioner was marked from jail on a video link.

