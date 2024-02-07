AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-02-07

Rain turmoil in Karachi

Published February 7, 2024 Updated February 7, 2024 06:16am

EDITORIAL: For the umpteenth time, the denizens of Karachi had to endure misery and extreme discomfort on February 3-4, as rain wreaked havoc, intense urban flooding and consequent traffic jams, as well as hours-long power breakdowns, bringing life in the metropolis to a standstill.

The heavy downpour saw many parts of the city submerged, with rainwater entering houses in low-lying areas and even immersing the Green Line track in North Nazimabad.

It is clear that rain-induced chaos has become part and parcel of life in the city, with the tall claims regarding improvement in drainage systems and the efficiency of the relevant departments made by the local and provincial government authorities that have enjoyed power in Sindh for 15 years, sounding utterly hollow.

Scenes of submerged cars and thousands of motorists forced to leave their vehicles on roads as they navigated streets covered by rainwater clearly showed the helplessness of ordinary people. If that was not enough, the collapse of the electricity system only added to the woes of citizens as more than 800 feeders tripped across Karachi, leading to hours-long power breakdowns in many parts of the city.

It has to be noted that Karachi is governed by multiple authorities with not even 50 percent of the city coming under local government jurisdiction, making it a tall ask indeed to expect a uniform disaster management plan for the entire metropolis. Even so, the local government and provincial authorities cannot be absolved of the continued apathy they have displayed over the years, with the same story repeating itself after every bout of rain.

The role of other authorities, however, including the various cantonment boards under whose jurisdiction fall a significant portion of the city, also needs to be taken into account. The so-called upscale localities of DHA were equally exposed to inundation woes, revealing the vulnerability that cuts across socio-economic boundaries.

One cannot help but doubt the extent of the effectiveness of DHA’s much-touted storm water drainage project that was started in the aftermath of disastrous rains back in 2022.

The residents of the locality have spent months navigating dug up roads in the hope that the drainage system that will be put in place as a result would help in preventing a repeat of the scenes that were witnessed during the monsoon season couple of years ago.

That did not entirely come to pass, and it has to be said that rain has always proved to be a great leveler as far as Karachi is concerned, with hardly any neighbourhood in the city remaining protected from its vagaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rain DHA Karachi weather urbanflooding North Nazimabad

Comments

200 characters

Rain turmoil in Karachi

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories