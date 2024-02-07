AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
Safer Internet Day marked: Experts underscore need for users to be proactive about data security

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Digital experts of Kaspersky have emphasised the critical need for users to be proactive about their data security to avoid risks of data breaches, identity theft, and invasions of privacy.

On the occasion of Safer Internet Day 2024 celebrated on February 6, Kaspersky’s representative in Pakistan while talking to Business Recorder apprehended that limited access imposed on various popular apps is causing users to circumvent the new rules by downloading replacements. In an era where vast amounts of data is constantly being collected and analyzed, the risks of data breaches is more pronounced than ever.

On February 6 – the day recognised annually as a vital reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal information in our digitized world – Kaspersky’s experts emphasised the critical need for users to be proactive about their data security.

In 2023, debates were sparked in several countries regarding the restriction of certain popular apps in Brazil, Ireland and Japan. In the USA deliberations on restricting access to TikTok resulted in limitations of the Chinese app on government-issued devices in more than half of the states. But customers are not always willing to give up their favourite apps when it comes to popular services. Facing prohibitions, users resorted to alternative means of accessing content, such as installing replacement apps or bootlegged copies.

The imitation downloads used by those trying to evade the restrictions are often poorly developed, with nebulous privacy policies or they violate users’ rights altogether. Additionally, many of these applications tend to disappear after a while for various reasons such as insufficient numbers of users, which means sensitive data might end up in the hands of third parties.

To avoid such unpleasant scenarios, the Kaspersky experts believe that there is no need to rush when it comes to installing anything on your devices. It is always better to minimize the amount of data an app collects about you as there’s a risk of inadvertent disclosure or misuse of personal data due to insufficient data security measures, they said.

Modern security solutions can block apps from accessing personal information, alert users if their phone numbers and other data have been leaked and warn them if a malicious file has been downloaded. There are also services that help to improve the security of personal data by following simple instructions, Kaspersky’s experts added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

