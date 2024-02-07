AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: At least two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell including terrorist ring leader Ayubullah Mansoor, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing, extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

