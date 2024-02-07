WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 6, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Feb-24 2-Feb-24 1-Feb-24 31-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104877 0.104497 0.104754 0.104718 Euro 0.811188 0.81654 0.813754 0.814883 Japanese yen 0.005075 0.005125 0.005128 0.005098 U.K. pound 0.949103 0.957256 0.951762 0.953917 U.S. dollar 0.754874 0.750289 0.7525 0.751945 Algerian dinar 0.005605 0.005586 0.005583 0.005584 Australian dollar 0.491272 0.494966 0.493113 0.494329 Botswana pula 0.055181 0.055446 0.055309 0.055118 Brazilian real 0.150833 0.151681 0.152501 0.151819 Brunei dollar 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777 0.560776 Canadian dollar 0.55805 0.55767 0.5614 0.561279 Chilean peso 0.0008 0.000802 0.000807 0.000806 Czech koruna 0.032441 0.032831 0.03269 0.032786 Danish krone 0.108797 0.109544 0.109167 0.109307 Indian rupee 0.009092 0.009057 0.009071 0.009051 Israeli New Shekel 0.205408 0.205897 0.205995 0.206862 Korean won 0.00057 0.000563 0.000564 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45288 2.44676 2.44495 Malaysian ringgit 0.15872 0.15864 0.158957 Mauritian rupee 0.016616 0.016552 0.016602 Mexican peso 0.043762 0.04392 0.043811 New Zealand dollar 0.45685 0.46109 0.460681 0.461168 Norwegian krone 0.070753 0.071708 0.071592 0.07179 Omani rial 1.96326 1.95709 1.95564 Peruvian sol 0.196359 0.197922 Philippine peso 0.013494 0.013354 0.013342 0.013348 Polish zloty 0.187574 0.189271 0.187904 0.187354 Qatari riyal 0.207383 Russian ruble 0.008273 0.008276 0.00834 0.008386 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.2013 0.200667 0.200519 Singapore dollar 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777 0.560776 South African rand 0.039822 0.040265 0.040205 0.040197 Swedish krona 0.07132 0.072465 0.071788 0.072317 Swiss franc 0.86817 0.876659 0.872464 0.871265 Thai baht 0.021144 0.021244 0.021189 0.021217 Trinidadian dollar 0.111992 0.111146 0.111625 0.111867 U.A.E. dirham 0.205548 0.204901 0.20475 Uruguayan peso 0.019283 0.019212 0.019258 0.0192 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

