WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 6, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Feb-24 2-Feb-24 1-Feb-24 31-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104877 0.104497 0.104754 0.104718
Euro 0.811188 0.81654 0.813754 0.814883
Japanese yen 0.005075 0.005125 0.005128 0.005098
U.K. pound 0.949103 0.957256 0.951762 0.953917
U.S. dollar 0.754874 0.750289 0.7525 0.751945
Algerian dinar 0.005605 0.005586 0.005583 0.005584
Australian dollar 0.491272 0.494966 0.493113 0.494329
Botswana pula 0.055181 0.055446 0.055309 0.055118
Brazilian real 0.150833 0.151681 0.152501 0.151819
Brunei dollar 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777 0.560776
Canadian dollar 0.55805 0.55767 0.5614 0.561279
Chilean peso 0.0008 0.000802 0.000807 0.000806
Czech koruna 0.032441 0.032831 0.03269 0.032786
Danish krone 0.108797 0.109544 0.109167 0.109307
Indian rupee 0.009092 0.009057 0.009071 0.009051
Israeli New Shekel 0.205408 0.205897 0.205995 0.206862
Korean won 0.00057 0.000563 0.000564 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45288 2.44676 2.44495
Malaysian ringgit 0.15872 0.15864 0.158957
Mauritian rupee 0.016616 0.016552 0.016602
Mexican peso 0.043762 0.04392 0.043811
New Zealand dollar 0.45685 0.46109 0.460681 0.461168
Norwegian krone 0.070753 0.071708 0.071592 0.07179
Omani rial 1.96326 1.95709 1.95564
Peruvian sol 0.196359 0.197922
Philippine peso 0.013494 0.013354 0.013342 0.013348
Polish zloty 0.187574 0.189271 0.187904 0.187354
Qatari riyal 0.207383
Russian ruble 0.008273 0.008276 0.00834 0.008386
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.2013 0.200667 0.200519
Singapore dollar 0.561495 0.561678 0.561777 0.560776
South African rand 0.039822 0.040265 0.040205 0.040197
Swedish krona 0.07132 0.072465 0.071788 0.072317
Swiss franc 0.86817 0.876659 0.872464 0.871265
Thai baht 0.021144 0.021244 0.021189 0.021217
Trinidadian dollar 0.111992 0.111146 0.111625 0.111867
U.A.E. dirham 0.205548 0.204901 0.20475
Uruguayan peso 0.019283 0.019212 0.019258 0.0192
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments