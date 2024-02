KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Tuesday, tracking strength in rival edible oils and buoyed by a weaker ringgit and expectation of lower output in the world’s second-biggest producer.

Palm oil closes higher on output concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 30 ringgit, or 0.79%, to 3,832 ringgit ($805.38) in early trade.