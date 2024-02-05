AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed as traders temper rate cuts

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 07:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday after a robust U.S. jobs report dashed expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, signs of persistent strength in the labour market that encourage the Fed to start easing later rather than sooner.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said in an interview aired on Sunday he wanted to wait to be a little more confident inflation was sustainably falling before moving interest rates lower.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Saudi Telecom Co and a 1.3% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.5%.

Most Gulf markets fall after US jobs data; Saudi gains

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped again on Monday as a strong U.S. job report which capped sharp falls last week dampened hopes of swift rate cuts, despite a U.S. pledge to continue air strikes in the Middle East which have kept geopolitical tensions high.

Dubai’s main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.2% gain in Tecom Group.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.3%.

Non-oil business activity in the UAE eased to a five-month low in January, a survey showed on Monday, as the pace of growth in new orders and employment slowed.

The Qatari benchmark declined 1.5%, as almost all its constituents were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 2.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 10.3% increase in Talaat Mostafa Group.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.5% to 12,025
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.3% to 9,428
 DUBAI            added 0.1% to 4,231
 QATAR            dropped 1.5% to 9,888
 EGYPT            up 0.3% to 27,666
 BAHRAIN          was down 0.5% to 2,064
 OMAN             eased 0.2% to 4,549
 KUWAIT           gained 0.9% to 7,033
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed as traders temper rate cuts

At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan

Kashmir Solidarity Day: President, Caretaker PM, COAS reaffirm Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

Nawaz pressurising ‘administration’ to influence polls: Bilawal

Afghan transit trade being misused for smuggling: Hussain Kuli Khan

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over ‘unacceptable’ comments

Oil slips as rate cut caution overshadows Mideast strikes

‘Natural fit’: Pakistan’s fashion industry makes presence felt in Dubai

CEOs spell out major threats to businesses

Read more stories