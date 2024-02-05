AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stronger dollar and China demand gloom weighs on copper

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 05:00pm

LONDON: Copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks as the dollar climbed and pessimism about demand in top consumer China was reinforced by renewed focus on the country’s troubled property sector.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.75% at $8,418 a metric ton by 1114 GMT, having touched its lowest since Jan. 24 at $8,412.

A string of policies deployed by China over the past year to help to revive a property sector that accounts for a quarter of China’s GDP have done little to boost the market.

Part of the problem is Chinese banks’ aversion to extending fresh credit to the sector, highlighted by the liquidation of China Evergrande.

“Until China’s property sector shows signs of sustained recovery, base (metals are) going to remain under pressure,” one copper trader said, adding that the market was quiet ahead of next week’s Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Copper retreats on stronger dollar; tighter supply and China data limit losses

The trader also noted the strength of the dollar after U.S. non-farm payrolls data came in “so much stronger than expected”.

Expectations of imminent aggressive interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve faded after the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Traders said that a doubling of copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, to 68,777 tons, since early January was a seasonal occurrence.

Attention was also focused on mine closures and disruptions, including at First Quantum’s Cobre mine in Panama.

“Offering an element of support to prices are mining issues, which seem to grow in scope and complexity each year,” said Marex consultant Edward Meir.

Zinc prices, meanwhile, hit their lowest in 7-1/2 weeks at $2,418 a ton on weak consumption in China’s construction sector, a major consumer of steel galvanised with zinc. It was last down 1.2% at $2,422.

In other metals, aluminium slid 0.9% to $2,213 a ton, lead retreated 0.6% to $2,131, tin dropped 2% to $25,035 and nickel was down 0.6% at $16,135.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Stronger dollar and China demand gloom weighs on copper

At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

Afghan transit trade being misused for smuggling: Hussain Kuli Khan

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

CEOs spell out major threats to businesses

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Oil slips as rate cut caution overshadows Mideast strikes

Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over ‘unacceptable’ comments

‘Natural fit’: Pakistan’s fashion industry makes presence felt in Dubai

Read more stories