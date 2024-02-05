ECP conducts EMS mock test

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of February 8 polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted another mock test of the Election Management System (EMS) developed for tabulation and compilation of election results, in which all required steps and objectives were completed successfully.

According to a spokesperson of the ECP, returning officers from 859 constituencies across the country participated in the pilot exercise of EMS and the system was tested in all aspects in both online and offline modes and was found satisfactory in all respects.

‘ECP’s trial run of EMS proves successful’

The main purpose of EMS is tabulation and compilation of election results and it will be used on Election Day on 8 February. The system works with equal speed and efficiency in both online and offline modes, the ECP further added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024