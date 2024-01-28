‘ECP’s trial run of EMS proves successful’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) successfully conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis on Saturday, yielding useful and encouraging results.

An ECP spokesman said that presiding officers, on the whole, managed to deliver results satisfactorily. However, connectivity challenges at certain points during the exercise caused minor issues in transmitting results to some presiding officers. These challenges are being promptly addressed.

A comprehensive trial was initiated, involving the participation of Returning Officers’ offices at 859 locations nationwide, he said adding that this comprehensive test encompassed Fiber/DSL connectivity, EMS app log-in, usage, and the steps for results transmission and editing.

It effectively accomplished the transmission of results by Presiding Officers and the compilation of results by Returning Officers through EMS. It’s noteworthy that the primary goal of EMS is to compile and tabulate results at the RO level. Throughout this exercise, all ROs completed the compilation and tabulation of results without encountering any issues.