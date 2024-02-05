Sheikhupura, Nankana, Kasur: Security arrangements for upcoming elections reviewed

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and RPO Sheikhupura Range Babar Sarfaraz Alpa presided over a meeting regarding security arrangements for general elections 2024. In the meeting, the ongoing election arrangements in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur were reviewed in detail.

The meeting was attended by DC Sheikhupura Dr Waqar Khan, DC Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, and DC Nankana Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, DPOs Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, along with Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Salam Arif, Additional Commissioner Consolidation, Hamid Malhi and other officers.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said that there will be flag marches of law enforcement agencies in the whole division for two days at different times before Election Day in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur. They directed that missing facilities at all polling stations must be checked again e.g. ramps for wheelchairs. Send trouble report online immediately during elections. The entire administration will be informed in time. The action will be coordinated as per trouble report, if.

The presiding officers have the powers of a first class magistrate. All the departments must cooperate fully with them. It was informed in the meeting that a total of 7958 polling stations will be constructed in Lahore Division, 1412 in Sheikhupura, 1519 in Kasur and 670 in Nankana.

The arrangements for the transportation and logistics plan for the general elections were reviewed in the meeting. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan will be ensured in every case.

All arrangements should be completed as per the timelines and SOPs of the Election Commission. RPO Sheikhupura Range said that there will be a full dress rehearsal on Monday at Nankana, Kasur and Kasur in Sheikhupura region. Commissioner Lahore said that polling equipment will be provided to the presiding officers by building counters for polling luggage at the RO level.

The transportation plan for the polling stations of Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur is final. The fitness of the vehicles is also being checked. Commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura region, while reviewing the transport provision plan, polling scheme, district control rooms, duty rosters, said that all records of transport plan, driver, staff and vehicle records and route plan should be made online.

District Administration will ensure the full implementation of the security plan together with the police and related institutions.

Violation of the election code of conduct must be immediately reported to the election commission, police and control report. In case of violation of the election code of conduct, action must be taken without discrimination according to the law. Timely delivery of election materials must be ensured, complete preparation must be done.

