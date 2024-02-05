FUJ office-bearers elected unopposed

FAISALABAD: In the election of Faisalabad Union of Journalists on January 31, 2024, all the officials of Faisalabad Union of Journalists were elected unopposed.

All the documents were declared correct after a thorough check by the Election Committee of FUJ. The Election Committee officially announced the election of all officials of Faisalabad Union of Journalists without contest and congratulated them on their election. While two candidates of Majlis-e-Amila withdrew their papers.

Muhammad Iqbal was elected FUJ President and Hamid Yasin General Secretary. Aamir Afridi and Haider Abbas were elected as vice presidents, Atif Chaudhry and Ramzan Nasir as joint secretaries while Rao Muhammad Naeem was elected as finance secretary.

Irfan Javed, Waseem Nawaz, Qaiser Nadeem, Taswar Abbas, Abdul Halim Saber, Yasir Rauf, Tahir Rashid, Saber Sarwar, Kashif Naveed, and Abrar Habibi were elected as members of the Majlis-e-Amila.

Further, Hamid Yasin, Nadeem Javed, Muhammad Iqbal, Irfan Javed, Qadeer Sikandar, Aamir Afridi, Muhammad Usman Manzoor, Muhammad Imran, Qaiser Mehmood, Ghulam Mustafa, Rashid Ali and Yousaf Haroon Bukhari were elected delegates.

