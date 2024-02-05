Zardari promises uplift projects for Talagang

TALAGANG/ ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari addressing the Jiyalas in Talagang said that he is among his own people.

“My sons from Chakwal invited me, and I had to answer their call,” Zardari said. He further said that he has made the commitment to serve the people of Talagang. The PPP government initiated the revolutionary, internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme and doubled the salaries of the government employees.

The inflation currently faced by the people is high to the extent that even four times their salary is not sufficient to compensate it. These rulers do not want to give the due prices of your crops, Zardari said.

He further said that others do not wish for the people of Pakistan to make money. We will provide the growers due price of their crops. We will compensate the people of this area who require several facilities by providing gas connections and infrastructure among numerous other amenities once a PPP government is formed, Zardari expressed.

