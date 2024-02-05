AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Earthquake jolts Loralai, adjoining areas

INP Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

QUETTA: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Loralai and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Loralai and the adjoining areas.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported from any part of Loralai so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicentre was 11 km in the southwest of Loralai. Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Balochistan’s Zhob district and its adjoining areas.

