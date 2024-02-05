AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Peshawar: No respite from rising inflation

Amjad Ali Shah Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

PESHAWAR: There is no respite in booming food inflation, as the prices of all kitchen items remained high in the retail market.

A weekly-survey in the local market conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday revealed that rates of almost all daily use items have touched new heights after a massive increase in fuel prices.

A record increase in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market, as many buyers said that the prices are beyond their purchasing power.

Ginger was available at Rs800-900 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kilogram and local garlic was available at Rs600 per kilogram.

Similarly, onion prices remained high as it was available at Rs250 per kilogram while tomatoes were being sold at Rs150 per kilogram.

Peas was being sold at Rs250-300 per kilogram, capsicum at Rs200-250, ladyfinger at Rs250, turnip at Rs50, eggplant (bringle) at Rs100, zucchini at Rs80 and Tenda at Rs150, while lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120, green chilly at Rs150, cabbage at Rs150, capsicum at Rs200, red potatoes at Rs80-100 while white potatoes were being sold at Rs70/kg.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken/ meat also remained high in the local market. Similarly, beef with bone was being sold at Rs800-900 per kilogram and beef without bone at Rs1000 per kilogram, higher than the official fixed rate. Mutton was being sold at Rs1800-Rs2200 per kilogram.

Wheat flour remained rates were high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs2900 against the price of Rs2700 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs13,200 against the price of Rs13,000 against Rs12,800 in the open market.

Price of sugar; however, remained steady in the local market, as it was available at Rs160 per kilo in the retail market.

The prices of pulses/ food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while toota (broken) rice was available at Rs160-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300, dal chilka (black) at Rs320, dal chilka (green) at Rs260, moonge at Rs240g, dhoti dal at Rs280, dal Channa at Rs280, white lobiya at Rs260, red beans at Rs560, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280, big-size white Channa at Rs450, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pampers and others items also remained very high in the local market.

Fruits were also being sold at very high rates in the local market. The rate of apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 100/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, and grapes at Rs250-300 per kg. However, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

inflation all kitchen items

