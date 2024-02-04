Prices show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price remained stable at Rs 7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg. Chicken price went up from Rs 17,700 per 40kg to Rs 17,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 per kg against Rs465 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs780 per kg; egg price went up from Rs 12,000 per carton to Rs 12,600 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs440 per dozen against Rs420 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs 2,110 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,090 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,120 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,800 per kg; powdered chili at Rs550 per kg, and turmeric powder at Rs525 per kg remained stable. Paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witnessed a reduction during this week as it went down from Rs330 per kg to Rs310 per kg but still it is Rs53 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) set price of Rs257 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 3,855, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs 5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs 1,160-1,660 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed reduction as B-grade ghee-cooking oil prices went down from Rs 5,500 per carton to Rs 5,350 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price are stable at Rs 2,380 per tin of 5kg and cooking oil at Rs 2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices witnessed a reduction as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg against Rs550 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg against Rs245, whole gram pulse price went down from Rs380 per kg to Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs300 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt at Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps prices have started going up as Safeguard price went up from Rs170 to Rs180; Ariel Surf price went up by Rs20 per kg from Rs650 to Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs2,400 to Rs2,100 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs500-550 per kg against Rs500-600 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs2,500 per 5kg to Rs2,600 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs550-650 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs2,900 per 5kg to Rs2,200 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs500-560 per kg.

Potato prices remained unchanged as it is available in the range of Rs120-250 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs30-60 per kg against Rs35-65 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs1,800 to Rs1,300 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-110 per kg against Rs125-170 per kg, and onion price went down from Rs900-1,200 per 5kg to Rs700-1,000, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs145-230 per kg against Rs190-275 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs1,050 to Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-270 per kg against Rs225-250 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin remained stable as they were available in the range up from Rs750-850 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs165-190 per kg; tinda price went up from Rs855 to Rs900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs190-210 per kg against Rs180-200 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs450 to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs120-140 per kg against Rs100-110 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs600, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs125-145 per kg, and cabbage price remained unchanged at Rs550-600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs130-140 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs750-800 to Rs850-950 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg against Rs175-200 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs550 per 5kg to Rs650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-170 per kg against Rs135-150 per kg.

Radish price is stable at Rs170-200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs220-250 per 5kg to Rs250-300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 per kg against Rs60-70 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs1,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-240 per kg, peas price went up from Rs1,000-1,100 to Rs1,200-1,500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg against Rs225-250 per kg and fresh bean price remained stable at Rs900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed an increasing trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs350 per kg against Rs330 per kg, best quality Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs300-375 per kg against Rs250-310 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs150-220 per kg against Rs110-200 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs150-210 per kg against Rs75-180 per kg. Bananas’ price remained stable as bananas are available in the range of Rs75-175 per dozen; guava price are stable at Rs75-140 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs120-200 per kg against Rs150-250 per kg; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs60-300 per dozen against Rs70-250 per dozen with special kinnow at Rs300 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality fruiter at Rs60 per dozen, the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs350-500 per kg against Rs250-370 per kg; and grapes are available in the range of Rs400-450 per kg against Rs160-350 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Assistant Commissioner (AC), the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills, traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

