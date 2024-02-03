AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
IR CC says issues facing KATI industrialists will be resolved

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

KARACHI: Imtiaz Ali Solangi, Chief Commissioner of Inland Revenue at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), assured industrialists that the doors are always open to address their concerns and issues.

In a meeting with industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Solangi expressed his commitment to personally resolve problems related to refunds or unnecessary notices to the industrialists.

KATI President Johar Ali Qandhari, along with Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Standing Committee Chairman Tariq Malik, Former President Masood Naqi, SM Yahya, Saleem-uz-Zaman, Ehtishamuddin, Asma Aftab, Huzoor Bakhsh Leghari, and Ahmed Ali Mukhtar, attended the meeting.

Chief Commissioner Solangi emphasized that the Law of Holding Agent is not unique to Pakistan but is also implemented in other countries, including China. Efforts are underway to ensure that individuals who pay taxes on time and maintain proper records do not receive unnecessary notices.

Solangi highlighted the importance of having sufficient data for presenting evidence in legal proceedings against tax defaulters. He stressed the significance of taxpayer awareness and the need to bridge the gap between filers and non-filers by incorporating new taxpayers. The Chief Commissioner acknowledged the low tax-to-GDP ratio of 10% and pledged full cooperation with KATI industrialists.

President KATI, Johar Ali Qandhari, underscored the necessity of maintaining continuity in tax policies. He expressed concerns over the rapid changes in tax policies, which exacerbate difficulties for the business community. Qandhari advocated for tax reforms and the need to raise awareness about the benefits and procedures of paying taxes, especially in the context of modernizing the tax system in the IT era.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya highlighted the manpower shortage in FBR and recommended incorporating industry suggestions in policy formulation. He expressed concerns about the increasing tax burden on taxpayers and the need to explore alternative sources for tax collection. Zubair Chhaya also questioned the lack of action against tax defaulters despite previous announcements.

