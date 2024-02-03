PHA to beautify two underpasses, two hospitals

LAHORE: The Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and the PHA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to transfer the control of underpasses and two leading hospitals for horticulture works to the Parks and Horticulture (PHA) Lahore.

The ceremony was chaired by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa and PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo; Additional Commissioner Abdussalam Arif and other officers were also present.

On this occasion, three separate MoUs were signed by TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, LDA Chief Engineer, PIC MS Dr Mohsin Ali Shah, PHA Director Muhammad Hassan and PHA Director PHA Farrukh Akhlaq. After the agreements, the PHA has taken the responsibility of maintaining green work in PKLI and PIC while maintaining the beauty of all underpasses of Lahore.

While addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner congratulated PHA, TEPA, LDA and PIC for joining hands for the sustainability of horticulture in the prestigious places of Lahore. He said that the agreements aim to transform the urban landscape and elevate the quality of life for all residents.

The PHA DG said that the PHA believes that by infusing greenery and beauty into these spaces, we can positively impact our city’s overall ambience. He highlighted that the project was a collaborative effort between the PHA and others, saying the former will actively invite input from residents to ensure that the horticultural beautification aligns with our community’s unique character.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024