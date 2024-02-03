AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
APCSA chief concerned at escalating operational costs

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

LAHORE: Zaki Aijaz, the Regional Chairman and Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), emphasized the urgent need for the integration of new technologies and rating systems within the cold storage sector.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the All Pakistan Cold Storage Association (APCSA) held at the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore, Aijaz advocated for the adoption of advanced racks and pallet systems to streamline loading and unloading processes, replacing outdated manual procedures.

Aijaz underscored the importance of utilizing approved gases over hazardous ones and advocated for the subdivision of cold storage facilities into smaller compartments, enabling the preservation of various products at optimal temperatures.

Furthermore, he advocated for the integration of solar power systems to enhance energy efficiency within the sector. In addressing the challenges faced by the cold storage industry, Aijaz affirmed FPCCI's commitment to providing comprehensive support for the resolution of key issues confronting the sector.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Cold Storage Association, echoed concerns over escalating operational costs driven by soaring electricity tariffs, inflation rates, and high-interest rates. Chan emphasized the adverse impact of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's (NEPRA) decision to transition the cold storage sector from industrial to commercial tariffs, resulting in a surge of more than 30% in operational expenses.

Chan urged the government to reconsider the sector's tariff classification, advocating for a shift back to industrial tariffs to alleviate financial burdens. Additionally, he appealed to the Punjab Revenue Authority for fair treatment and recognition of the cold storage sector's contributions to the economy, emphasizing cooperation and adherence to tax obligations.

