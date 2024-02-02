AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Feb 02, 2024
HBL PSL international media rights see 41pc increase

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

LAHORE: The HBL PSL international media rights have seen a significant rise in value as Trans Group FZE acquired the rights for the ninth and tenth editions of the T20 league.

There has been a significant 41 percent increase in the rights’ value compared to the previous years. A total of six parties took part in the bidding process, including ARY Communications/Myco, IMC (also known as GEO), SuperSport, Willow TV (also known as Times Internet) and Flow Sports.

Trans Group FZE won the Global media rights for all regions except Pakistan, including TV broadcast and live-stream. Previously, the international rights were sold for both FTP and HBL-PSL together, but currently the international rights were sold for HBL Pakistan Super League only.

Naila Bhatti, League Commissioner said, “The HBL-PSL has made a record-breaking sale of international media rights which shows the attraction of the HBL-PSL in overseas territories across the world. The HBL-PSL continues to grow by leaps and bounds outside of Pakistan as well.”

Rao Usman Hashim, COO Trans Group said, “Trans Group is proud to have acquired the global media rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League ninth and tenth editions. Trans Group, as Pakistan’s largest sports business group, has a rich history of supporting and standing behind HBL PSL from the very first season; and has always endeavored to deliver maximum value for the PCB and the HBL-PSL franchise teams.”

