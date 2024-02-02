PML-N leader for importing crude oil from Russia

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mussadiq Malik said on Thursday that cheap crude oil from Russia needs to be imported but there will be government-to-government level deal to help provide maximum relief to the masses.

While talking to media at the PML-N Secretariat, Malik said the country would move forward if it is run in accordance with law. He said the general elections should be held as per schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The PML-N leader maintained that after surfacing Panama case, it was announced that there would be trial of all named in it but only trial of Nawaz Sharif was conducted.

Referring to punishments awarded to the PTI founder and his spouse, Malik said those raising questions over the decisions should ask those who passed the decisions.

“The decisions had been taken by the same judge who awarded punishment to Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

“Is anybody have seen any picture in which Nawaz is taking sweet after the decision.”

He said he (Imran) made public state secret and was awarded punishment on this account. He added that now claims of respect are being made for Imran’s spouse but reminded that Maryam Nawaz was arrested in front of his father.

He said for Imran’s spouse Bani Gala’s residence has been declared sub jail while there are a number of women who are behind the bar in petty cases.

Responding to a query, he said those raising voice over punishment awarded to Imran Khan must know that the PTI founder had the right to appeals. But in case of Nawaz Sharif, there was no right of appeal, even a Supreme Court judge was monitoring his case in accountability court. He said the PTI founder had not declared Toshakhana gifts and was awarded punishment on this account.

