AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-02

India boosts infrastructure spending in pre-poll budget

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

NEW DELHI: India’s finance minister unveiled her last budget Thursday before general elections this year, announcing a double-digit boost to infrastructure spending and flagging the government’s “golden moments” ahead.

Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed a scheme that will allow people to buy or build their own homes, free electricity as part of a new rooftop solar programme and increased medical coverage for some government workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a large majority in the 543-member lower house, and is widely viewed as the favourite going into polls that are expected to begin in April.

“The next five years will be years of unprecedented development, and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India at 2047,” Sitharaman said.

“We expect that our government... will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.”

Economic growth has driven a tax windfall, allowing the government to increase spending while still reducing debt.

Sitharaman said the budget deficit for the financial year ending March 31 would come in lower than expected at 5.8 percent of gross domestic product, adding that she plans to bring that down to 5.1 percent over the next 12 months.

The budget is an interim plan to meet immediate financial needs before the new government takes power.

The government has drastically increased spending over the past three years, ramping up capital expenditure by almost a third on ambitious road, port and railway projects. While New Delhi’s deficit and growth targets took a hit after Covid, the country has recovered to become the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with the International Monetary Fund projecting this week it would grow 6.7 percent in 2024.

BJP general elections Nirmala Sitharaman India’s finance minister

India boosts infrastructure spending in pre-poll budget

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories