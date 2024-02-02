AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
KATI rejects rise in petrol price

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

KARACHI: Johar Ali Qandhari, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has voiced strong opposition to the recent increase in petrol price. Qandhari contended that the local price surge far exceeds the differences observed in global markets, forecasting that this decision will unleash a storm of inflation, further burdening the common people.

Expressing concern over the impact on the public, he said that the government could have deferred the hike in petroleum prices, taking into account the ongoing challenges faced by the people.

Alternatively, if a price increase was deemed unavoidable, Qandhari proposed that the government should have reduced tax and levy rates to alleviate the financial strain on the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

