AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Markets Print 2024-02-02

Karachi Port activities

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 168,184 tonnes of cargo comprising 92,023 tonnes of import cargo and 76,161 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 92,023 comprised of 58,253 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,063 tonnes of DAP & 7,644 tonnes of Rock Phosphate.

The total export Cargo of 76,161 comprised of 69,366 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,950 tonnes of Clinkers & 745 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 9041 containers comprising of 4473 containers import and 4568 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 788 of 20’s and 1776 of 40’s loaded while 233 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1714 of 20’s and 791 of 40’s loaded containers while 24 of 20’s and 624 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Ncc Yanbu, Contship Ono, Jolly Palladio, Lavender & Ren Jian 25 berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Safeen Prize, Virono Pride & Kota Loceng sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port

