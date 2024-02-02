Karachi Port activities

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 168,184 tonnes of cargo comprising 92,023 tonnes of import cargo and 76,161 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 92,023 comprised of 58,253 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,063 tonnes of DAP & 7,644 tonnes of Rock Phosphate.

The total export Cargo of 76,161 comprised of 69,366 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,950 tonnes of Clinkers & 745 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 9041 containers comprising of 4473 containers import and 4568 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 788 of 20’s and 1776 of 40’s loaded while 233 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1714 of 20’s and 791 of 40’s loaded containers while 24 of 20’s and 624 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Ncc Yanbu, Contship Ono, Jolly Palladio, Lavender & Ren Jian 25 berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Safeen Prize, Virono Pride & Kota Loceng sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

