WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 1, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Jan-24 30-Jan-24 29-Jan-24 26-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104718 0.104749 0.104786 0.104569 Euro 0.814883 0.815415 0.814264 0.816324 Japanese yen 0.005098 0.005103 0.005076 0.005088 U.K. pound 0.953917 0.95326 0.955103 0.956859 U.S. dollar 0.751945 0.751812 0.752346 0.750919 Algerian dinar 0.005584 0.005584 0.005592 0.005579 Australian dollar 0.494329 0.496873 0.495796 Botswana pula 0.055118 0.055183 0.055222 0.055042 Brazilian real 0.151819 0.151477 0.152857 0.152878 Brunei dollar 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992 0.560513 Canadian dollar 0.561279 0.560343 0.559698 0.558346 Chilean peso 0.000806 0.00081 0.000821 0.000824 Czech koruna 0.032786 0.03282 0.032805 0.033005 Danish krone 0.109307 0.109388 0.109241 0.109502 Indian rupee 0.009051 0.009045 0.009048 Israeli New Shekel 0.206862 0.204054 0.202568 Korean won 0.000565 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44495 2.44452 2.44626 Malaysian ringgit 0.158957 0.158996 0.159008 0.158857 Mauritian rupee 0.016602 0.016594 0.016623 0.016695 Mexican peso 0.043811 0.043727 0.043657 0.043745 New Zealand dollar 0.461168 0.461725 0.458705 0.458511 Norwegian krone 0.07179 0.071917 0.072027 0.072034 Omani rial 1.95564 1.9553 1.95669 Peruvian sol 0.197533 0.198142 0.198814 Philippine peso 0.013348 0.013327 0.013337 0.013334 Polish zloty 0.187354 0.186549 0.186566 0.185903 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008386 0.00842 0.008396 0.008389 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200519 0.200483 0.200626 Singapore dollar 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992 0.560513 South African rand 0.040197 0.039855 0.04009 0.039698 Swedish krona 0.072317 0.072179 0.071703 0.072112 Swiss franc 0.871265 0.871313 0.87178 0.870025 Thai baht 0.021217 0.021272 0.021142 0.021054 Trinidadian dollar 0.111867 0.111757 0.111773 0.111939 U.A.E. dirham 0.20475 0.204714 0.204859 Uruguayan peso 0.0192 0.019193 0.019266 0.019261 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

