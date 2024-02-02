WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 1, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 31-Jan-24 30-Jan-24 29-Jan-24 26-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104718 0.104749 0.104786 0.104569
Euro 0.814883 0.815415 0.814264 0.816324
Japanese yen 0.005098 0.005103 0.005076 0.005088
U.K. pound 0.953917 0.95326 0.955103 0.956859
U.S. dollar 0.751945 0.751812 0.752346 0.750919
Algerian dinar 0.005584 0.005584 0.005592 0.005579
Australian dollar 0.494329 0.496873 0.495796
Botswana pula 0.055118 0.055183 0.055222 0.055042
Brazilian real 0.151819 0.151477 0.152857 0.152878
Brunei dollar 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992 0.560513
Canadian dollar 0.561279 0.560343 0.559698 0.558346
Chilean peso 0.000806 0.00081 0.000821 0.000824
Czech koruna 0.032786 0.03282 0.032805 0.033005
Danish krone 0.109307 0.109388 0.109241 0.109502
Indian rupee 0.009051 0.009045 0.009048
Israeli New Shekel 0.206862 0.204054 0.202568
Korean won 0.000565 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44495 2.44452 2.44626
Malaysian ringgit 0.158957 0.158996 0.159008 0.158857
Mauritian rupee 0.016602 0.016594 0.016623 0.016695
Mexican peso 0.043811 0.043727 0.043657 0.043745
New Zealand dollar 0.461168 0.461725 0.458705 0.458511
Norwegian krone 0.07179 0.071917 0.072027 0.072034
Omani rial 1.95564 1.9553 1.95669
Peruvian sol 0.197533 0.198142 0.198814
Philippine peso 0.013348 0.013327 0.013337 0.013334
Polish zloty 0.187354 0.186549 0.186566 0.185903
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008386 0.00842 0.008396 0.008389
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200519 0.200483 0.200626
Singapore dollar 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992 0.560513
South African rand 0.040197 0.039855 0.04009 0.039698
Swedish krona 0.072317 0.072179 0.071703 0.072112
Swiss franc 0.871265 0.871313 0.87178 0.870025
Thai baht 0.021217 0.021272 0.021142 0.021054
Trinidadian dollar 0.111867 0.111757 0.111773 0.111939
U.A.E. dirham 0.20475 0.204714 0.204859
Uruguayan peso 0.0192 0.019193 0.019266 0.019261
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024