Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 metric tons wheat tender

HAMBURG: The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Thursday was assessed at $303.19 per metric ton liner out, European traders said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, traders said. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Traders said other offers in the tender per ton liner out were: MC Food $307.07, Grainflower $312.00 and C. Corp $315.00.

Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin except Israel.

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer purchased about 100,000 tons of milling wheat in two international tenders which closed in December.

Officials initially indicated it planned no more wheat tenders but then announced the 50,000 ton tender.