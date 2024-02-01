AIRLINK 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.35%)
DFML 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.44%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.91%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.72%)
HUBC 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 144.35 Increased By ▲ 9.30 (6.89%)
PAEL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIAA 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.89%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.5%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.36%)
PTC 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.63%)
SEARL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.39%)
SSGC 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,400 Increased By 55.5 (0.87%)
BR30 22,532 Increased By 331.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 metric tons wheat tender

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 02:51pm

HAMBURG: The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Thursday was assessed at $303.19 per metric ton liner out, European traders said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, traders said. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Wheat falls on weak demand, falling Russian prices

Traders said other offers in the tender per ton liner out were: MC Food $307.07, Grainflower $312.00 and C. Corp $315.00.

Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin except Israel.

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer purchased about 100,000 tons of milling wheat in two international tenders which closed in December.

Officials initially indicated it planned no more wheat tenders but then announced the 50,000 ton tender.

Wheat Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 metric tons wheat tender

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

General elections: ECP announces public holiday on Feb 8

At least one killed in Quetta blast

Oil buoyed higher by US rate cut expectations

India’s Modi likely to lay out modest economic manifesto in pre-election budget

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

Read more stories