AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-01

Funeral prayers for martyred constable held

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: The funeral prayer for Constable Muhammad Arshad, an officer martyred in the line of duty for Lahore Police, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines.

Constable Muhammad Arshad sacrificed his life during an operation against drug dealers in Lahore while stationed at Ichhra police station.

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG CIA Captain Liaquat Ali Malik (retd), DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, DIG Admin Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Discipline Soheb Ashraf, along with numerous senior officers and personnel, offered the funeral prayer.

CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred Constable Muhammad Arshad, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for his soul. The entire police force saluted the martyr during the ceremony. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and other senior officers offered condolences to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad, acknowledging his dedication to duty.

Lahore Police Chief Bilal Kamyana emphasized that Constable Muhammad Arshad, through his sacrifice, ensured the safety of people’s lives and property. He hailed the martyred constable as a valuable asset to Lahore Police, exemplifying bravery and duty. Kamyana expressed a commitment to providing comprehensive care and support for the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

funeral prayers Muhammad Arshad Lahore police Police Lines martyred constable

Funeral prayers for martyred constable held

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories