Funeral prayers for martyred constable held

LAHORE: The funeral prayer for Constable Muhammad Arshad, an officer martyred in the line of duty for Lahore Police, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines.

Constable Muhammad Arshad sacrificed his life during an operation against drug dealers in Lahore while stationed at Ichhra police station.

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG CIA Captain Liaquat Ali Malik (retd), DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, DIG Admin Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Discipline Soheb Ashraf, along with numerous senior officers and personnel, offered the funeral prayer.

CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred Constable Muhammad Arshad, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for his soul. The entire police force saluted the martyr during the ceremony. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and other senior officers offered condolences to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad, acknowledging his dedication to duty.

Lahore Police Chief Bilal Kamyana emphasized that Constable Muhammad Arshad, through his sacrifice, ensured the safety of people’s lives and property. He hailed the martyred constable as a valuable asset to Lahore Police, exemplifying bravery and duty. Kamyana expressed a commitment to providing comprehensive care and support for the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad.

