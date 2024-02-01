AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Welfare of Fesco staff: CEO says concerted efforts being made

Press Release Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is striving hard for the welfare of staff and solution of all problems being confronted by them, said Fesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Muhammad Amir.

He was addressing a delegation of All WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union, who met him under the supervision of General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed Khan.

He said there was an ideal relationship between the Fesco administration and labour union which was helping to solve the officials’ problem rapidly. He further said that protection of the line staff from fatal and non-fatal accidents was top priority of Fesco, adding in that connection Fesco was purchasing safety instruments and gadgets worth millions of rupees.

He also directed the Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to personally monitor the T&P parade and check the safety instruments on a daily basis. He made it clear that the Fesco administration, union and staff would have to work together to make the Company a profitable entity so that every employee of Fesco could enjoy its fruit.

During his address General Secretary, All Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union Khursheed Ahmad Khan congratulated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Engr Muhammad Amir on assuming the charge of the post of Chief Executive and hoped that under his leadership the company would double its progress.

He said Engr Muhammad Amir had served in various positions in the company for a long time and he had always shown proof of being a worker-friendly person by his words and deeds. “Thousands of Fesco employees are happy on assuming his charge as Chief Executive Officer and they expect that Muhammad Amir as Chief Executive will solve their problems on priority basis.”

He also assured full cooperation of the union to make Fesco a top level distribution company among all DISCOs. He demanded the finalisation of the promotion cases at company and circle level. He also demanded to provide staff according to the yardstick and revision of yardstick according to the numbers of consumers.

Director General (HR) Farrukh Aftab, DG (Admin) Ather Ayub Ch, Add DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Regional Chairman Hydro Union Sarfraz Hundal and a large number of union members were also present at this occasion.

