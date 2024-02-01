KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 137,808 tons of cargo comprising 69,569 tons of import cargo and 68,239 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 69,569 comprised of 52,438 tons of containerized cargo; 1045 tons of DAP; 3,626 tons of Rock Phosphate and 3,143 tons of urea.

The total export cargo of 68,239 tons comprised of 54,738 tons of containerized cargo; 381 tons of bulk cargo and 13,100 tons of clinkers.

As many as 8,774 containers comprising of 3,890 containers import and 4884 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 308 of 20’s and 256 of 40’s loaded while 34 of 20’s and 108 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1495 of 20’s and 1106 of 40’s loaded containers while 13 of 20’s and 582 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eight ships berthed at Karachi Port namely KMTC Delhi, Spil Kartini, Alcyone 1, Safeen Prize, Hout, Kota Loceng, ATN Unity and Seamax Westport carrying containers, rice, fertilizer and rock phosphate. Five ships sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 194,020 tonnes comprising 135,278 tonnes of import cargo and 58,742 tonnes of export cargo including 6703 loaded and empty containers (3414 TEUs imports and 3289 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 135,278 tonnes includes 58,038 tonnes of containerized cargo; 2,600 tonnes of palm oil; 33,800 tonnes of coal; 24627 tonnes of chemicals; 10,293 tonnes of LNG; 5022 tonnes of fertilizer and 898 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 58.742 tonnes includes 55,913 tonnes of containerized cargo and 2829 tonnes of rice.

There are 05 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships, Golden Cury and World Cest and two more ships Marathapolis and Cap Andreas carrying palm oil, coal, containers are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, and QIBT on Wednesday on 31st January 2024.

