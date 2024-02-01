AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-01

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (January 31, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 30-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        20,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,686          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Cotton spot rates

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories