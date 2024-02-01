WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 31, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jan-24 29-Jan-24 26-Jan-24 25-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104749 0.104786 0.104569 0.104738 Euro 0.815415 0.814264 0.816324 0.817301 Japanese yen 0.005103 0.005076 0.005088 0.005078 U.K. pound 0.95326 0.955103 0.956859 0.955281 U.S. dollar 0.751812 0.752346 0.750919 0.750299 Algerian dinar 0.005584 0.005592 0.005579 0.005585 Australian dollar 0.496873 0.495796 0.493322 Botswana pula 0.055183 0.055222 0.055042 0.055072 Brazilian real 0.151477 0.152857 0.152878 0.152419 Brunei dollar 0.561347 0.560992 0.560513 0.559841 Canadian dollar 0.559698 0.558346 0.555942 Chilean peso 0.00081 0.000821 0.000824 0.000826 Czech koruna 0.03282 0.032805 0.033005 0.033009 Danish krone 0.109388 0.109241 0.109502 0.109616 Indian rupee 0.009045 0.009048 0.009027 Israeli New Shekel 0.204054 0.202568 0.202674 Korean won 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562 0.00056 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44452 2.44626 2.44039 Malaysian ringgit 0.158996 0.159008 0.158857 Mauritian rupee 0.016594 0.016623 0.016695 Mexican peso 0.043727 0.043657 0.043745 0.043527 New Zealand dollar 0.461725 0.458705 0.458511 0.458133 Norwegian krone 0.071917 0.072027 0.072034 0.071753 Omani rial 1.9553 1.95669 1.95136 Peruvian sol 0.198142 0.198814 0.199707 Philippine peso 0.013327 0.013337 0.013334 0.013327 Polish zloty 0.186549 0.186566 0.185903 0.186693 Qatari riyal 0.206126 Russian ruble 0.00842 0.008396 0.008389 0.008463 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200483 0.200626 0.20008 Singapore dollar 0.561347 0.560992 0.560513 0.559841 South African rand 0.039855 0.04009 0.039698 0.03971 Swedish krona 0.072179 0.071703 0.072112 0.072009 Swiss franc 0.871313 0.87178 0.870025 0.867799 Thai baht 0.021272 0.021142 0.021054 0.020983 Trinidadian dollar 0.111757 0.111773 0.111939 0.111373 U.A.E. dirham 0.204714 0.204859 0.204302 Uruguayan peso 0.019193 0.019266 0.019261 0.019261 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

