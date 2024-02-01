AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 31, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Jan-24      29-Jan-24      26-Jan-24      25-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104749       0.104786       0.104569       0.104738
Euro                             0.815415       0.814264       0.816324       0.817301
Japanese yen                     0.005103       0.005076       0.005088       0.005078
U.K. pound                        0.95326       0.955103       0.956859       0.955281
U.S. dollar                      0.751812       0.752346       0.750919       0.750299
Algerian dinar                   0.005584       0.005592       0.005579       0.005585
Australian dollar                0.496873       0.495796                      0.493322
Botswana pula                    0.055183       0.055222       0.055042       0.055072
Brazilian real                   0.151477       0.152857       0.152878       0.152419
Brunei dollar                    0.561347       0.560992       0.560513       0.559841
Canadian dollar                  0.559698       0.558346       0.555942
Chilean peso                      0.00081       0.000821       0.000824       0.000826
Czech koruna                      0.03282       0.032805       0.033005       0.033009
Danish krone                     0.109388       0.109241       0.109502       0.109616
Indian rupee                     0.009045       0.009048                      0.009027
Israeli New Shekel               0.204054       0.202568       0.202674
Korean won                       0.000562       0.000563       0.000562        0.00056
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44452        2.44626                       2.44039
Malaysian ringgit                0.158996       0.159008       0.158857
Mauritian rupee                  0.016594       0.016623       0.016695
Mexican peso                     0.043727       0.043657       0.043745       0.043527
New Zealand dollar               0.461725       0.458705       0.458511       0.458133
Norwegian krone                  0.071917       0.072027       0.072034       0.071753
Omani rial                         1.9553        1.95669                       1.95136
Peruvian sol                     0.198142       0.198814       0.199707
Philippine peso                  0.013327       0.013337       0.013334       0.013327
Polish zloty                     0.186549       0.186566       0.185903       0.186693
Qatari riyal                                                   0.206126
Russian ruble                     0.00842       0.008396       0.008389       0.008463
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200483       0.200626                       0.20008
Singapore dollar                 0.561347       0.560992       0.560513       0.559841
South African rand               0.039855        0.04009       0.039698        0.03971
Swedish krona                    0.072179       0.071703       0.072112       0.072009
Swiss franc                      0.871313        0.87178       0.870025       0.867799
Thai baht                        0.021272       0.021142       0.021054       0.020983
Trinidadian dollar               0.111757       0.111773       0.111939       0.111373
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204714       0.204859                      0.204302
Uruguayan peso                   0.019193       0.019266       0.019261       0.019261
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

