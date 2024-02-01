Punjab govt decides to clear payment of Rs180m to TCP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to clear the balance payment of Rs 180 million to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) under the head of sugar imported during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in the committee room of the food department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer in which the issues of payment of imported sugar to the TCP were reviewed.

Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Food and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The ministerial committee formed regarding the release of funds for this purpose approved the payment of remaining principal amount of Rs18 crore while the committee decided to negotiate with the TCP to pay the markup.

