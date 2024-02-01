PFA shuts snacks unit for violating regulations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday closed down a snacks unit and penalized seven food points with Rs140,000 cumulative fine besides discarding 410kg of prohibited spices.

The authority took action against the Food Business Operators (FBOs) while carrying out different raids for the inspection of food points on Sheikhupura Road, upon the directions of PFA Director General Asim Javaid.

He said the team raided a snacks unit and stopped its production by imposing an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) till further order.

The DG said the authority imposed EPO due to using prohibited ingredients, not taking satisfactory preventative measures to control the pests and mosquitoes as well as failing to present the necessary record to the raiding team.

Moreover, he said food safety teams imposed hefty fines on seven fish points for frying fish in substandard oil and using tainted spices. He further said that the use of prohibited colours and expired products in food preparation is extremely harmful to human health.

Muhammad Asim said continuous checking process will be sustained to maintain the quality of food, hygiene and food standards. He said the utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority is to root out the adulteration mafia from Punjab.

