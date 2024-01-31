AIRLINK 58.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.34%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.48%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 71.95 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.98%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.23%)
GGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.27%)
MLCF 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
OGDC 137.81 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.84%)
PAEL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.94%)
PIAA 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.85%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.92%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PTC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.71%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.32%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 6,406 Increased By 96.3 (1.53%)
BR30 22,466 Increased By 367.6 (1.66%)
KSE100 62,572 Increased By 730.7 (1.18%)
KSE30 21,165 Increased By 291.7 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields tick up on hawkish BOJ minutes By Brigid Riley

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 12:32pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Wednesday as minutes of the Bank of Japan’s January meeting supported market participants’ view that the central bank has taken a hawkish turn.

In addition to discussing in January the likelihood of a near-term exit from negative interest rates, the summary showed that BOJ policymakers talked about possible scenarios for phasing out the bank’s massive stimulus programme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was last 3 basis points (bps) higher at 0.735%, after rising as high as 0.750% immediately after the minutes were released in the Asian morning. 10-year JGB futures fell 0.25 yen to 146.19.

The two-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 0.095%, its highest since Dec. 11.

The summary of opinions “was hawkish, and perhaps more hawkish than people expected in two aspects,” said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura.

“More opinions support policy changes in the near term…but more notable to me was there were a lot of discussions …on the measures other than NIRP (negative interest rate policy),” he said.

JGB yields rise amid caution over auctions this week

Under its massive stimulus programme, Japan’s central bank guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

It also buys government bonds and risky assets as part of efforts to reflate growth and achieve its 2% inflation target.

Aside from the timing for an end to negative interest rates, attention in the Japanese bond market is focused on when the bank will dismantle yield curve control (YCC) and further reduce its JGB purchases.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 0.310%. On the superlong end, the 20-year JGB yield and 30-year JGB yield were both up 1.5 bps, sitting at 1.530% and 1.820%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield ticked up 1 bp to 2.050%.

Japanese government bond

JGB yields tick up on hawkish BOJ minutes By Brigid Riley

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Oil falls on weak China data; set for first monthly gain since September

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projection downward

Read more stories