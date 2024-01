RIYADH: Foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows into Saudi Arabia recorded 11.4 billion riyals ($2.93 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, down 10% from the second quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.

FDI totaled 7.2 billion riyals in the third quarter of 2022, the investment ministry said last year, before adopting a new methodology for FDI calculations.