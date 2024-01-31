AIRLINK 58.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.34%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.48%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 71.95 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.98%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.23%)
GGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.27%)
MLCF 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
OGDC 137.81 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.84%)
PAEL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.94%)
PIAA 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.85%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.92%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PTC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.71%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.32%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 6,406 Increased By 96.3 (1.53%)
BR30 22,466 Increased By 367.6 (1.66%)
KSE100 62,572 Increased By 730.7 (1.18%)
KSE30 21,165 Increased By 291.7 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy fog suspends shipping at Chinese ports; Shanghai issues heightened advisory

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 11:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Heavy fog has suspended the operation of ships travelling through the Qiongzhou Strait off the coast of China’s Guangdong province and several cities, including Shanghai, have issued warning advisories, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

Several ports suspended the flow of traffic starting late Tuesday and the specific time of the resumption of navigation will be determined as sea visibility improves, state broadcaster CCTV news reported.

Port cities in the southwestern region of Guangxi, including Beihai and Fangchenggang, issued orange warning signals expecting dense fog up to the next 12 hours with visibility in some areas less than 200 metres (656 feet), according to CCTV.

Met Office forecasts dense fog across country

Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory updated its warning signal for heavy fog to orange earlier Wednesday morning with visibility less than 200 metres in most areas of the city over the next several hours, according to the city government’s WeChat social media account.

China has a three-tier colour-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow.

CCTV also reported that more than 100 airports across the country issued haze and snow warnings.

Heavy snow is also affecting several provinces, including Henan and Hubei, forcing the closure of several roads, CCTV reported.

Chinese weather forecasters have warned that snow and freezing rain over the next several days is expected to hamper transportation for millions of Chinese as they travel across the country for the Chinese New Year.

China WeChat Chinese New Year heavy fog China’s Guangdong province

Heavy fog suspends shipping at Chinese ports; Shanghai issues heightened advisory

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Oil falls on weak China data; set for first monthly gain since September

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projection downward

Read more stories