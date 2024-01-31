AIRLINK 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.12%)
PAEL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
PIAA 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
PTC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
SEARL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SNGP 65.88 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.65%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,343 Increased By 33.2 (0.53%)
BR30 22,174 Increased By 75.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 62,040 Increased By 198.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 20,982 Increased By 108.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks head for sixth straight losing month on faltering economy

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:15am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks extended declines on the last trading day of January, both heading for a sixth straight losing month as economic data and stimulus measures disappoint.

China stocks slump on HK security law

  • The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4%.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.1%.

  • Hang Seng was on track for its worst January performance since 2016, with tech and property stocks leading the decline.

  • Hang Seng Tech Index and Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks tumbled 19% each so far in January.

  • China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth straight month in January, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday.

  • The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.2 in January from 49.0 in December, below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and was in line with a median forecast of 49.2 in a Reuters poll.

  • The manufacturing data “suggested that disinflationary pressures continued in January,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

  • More Chinese cities, including Suzhou and Shanghai, have relaxed home purchase restrictions this week in a bid to revive demand, yet property stocks remained weak as the policies are seen as piecemeal.

  • China shows a more proactive stance to shore up growth, HSBC analysts said in a note.

  • “Nonetheless, consistency and persistence of policy support will still be needed to help achieve a growth target of ‘around 5%’, they said.

  • In China domestic A-shares, tourism and healthcare stocks were among the worst performers, losing 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

  • Meanwhile, yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond, fell nearly 2 basis points to 2.4275%, the lowest since June 18, 2002, indicating the persistent investor expectations for imminent monetary easing.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

China, HK stocks head for sixth straight losing month on faltering economy

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

Tariff hike proposal: Nepra to hold public hearing today

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

IMF revises GDP growth projection downward

Rice exports likely to jump

Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Purchase of engineering goods: PSEs asked to prefer local firms

Read more stories