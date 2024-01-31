AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
IK terms conviction a fixed match’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the cypher case verdict “was not a trial but was a fixed match as its result was predetermined by the characters and planners of the London Plan and the puppets.”

In his reaction, after a special court sentenced the former prime minister and his close aide ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in jail in the cypher case, Khan said, “I already knew what the decision in this case could be as it was all preplanned during notorious London Plan”.

“These people [the people at the helm of affairs] want to provoke masses by awarding a harsh punishment to me in this case so that people will take to the streets and protest [and] then they will do another false flag operation similar to that of May 09 through their own kahalayi makhlooq or aliens,” he added.

Another motive of such a bizarre decision, he added, is to frustrate and disappoint the masses so that they would sit home on Feb 08 instead of coming to use their right to franchise.

“My Pakistanis! This is your battle and this is your test that you have to take revenge for every injustice through your vote on February 8 while staying peaceful. The innocent Pakistanis imprisoned in jails for the last eight months could get justice and release from prison now only through your vote,” he maintained.

“I believe that you people will come out in millions on Feb 8 like you broke the shackles of slavery by coming out in huge numbers on Sunday last [and] come out in millions on election day and defeat the planners of London Plan through the power of your vote and tell them [the powers that be] that people must not be treated like cattle. I am dead sure Feb 8 will be the day of our victory.”

He said that cypher case had been declared null and void twice by Islamabad High Court (IHC) but the same court ordered to continue its proceedings which is a clear violation of the constitution and the law, adding “the Supreme Court also accepted my bail in this case as the whole case is based on lies, intimidation, conspiracy, and deception.”

“Since nothing has come out against me and Shah Mehmood in this case even from the statements of the main witnesses due to which the planners panicked and wanted to end it without following the laid down rules and the law,” he regretted.

In a post on X, PTI’s official account issued a statement saying that Pakistan stood with Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood “who defended Pakistan and stood for haqeeqi azadi or real independence.”

“No such sham trial can change what happened in March-April 2022, on the orders of Donald Lu [the US State Department official],” it added.

“A complete mockery and disregard of the law in the cipher case will not lead us to forget our primary responsibility in order to provide justice to Imran and Qureshi.”

The statement urged the masses to come out and vote on February 8.

“God willing kaptaan and vice kaptaan will be back soon, and this sentence will be (thrown) in the dustbin in the appeal stage,” it concluded.

PTI leader Gohar Khan said that the special court judge had announced the verdict in haste, adding that proceedings were not being conducted in accordance with the law and the constitution.

“He asked questions himself and the way our witness was cross-examined, you cannot find any such example in history,” he told reporters outside IHC.

“The reality of the bogus cases could not be denied even if Imran and Qureshi were sentenced to death,” he added.

